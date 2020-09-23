Former speaker Boehner’s memoir gets publish date, cover released

“On the House: A Washington Memoir” will be released by St. Martin’s Press on April 13, 2021, which will tell stories about legislative battles won and lost and interactions with presidents from Gerald Ford to Donald Trump.

“I’ve never really been interested in doing your typical political memoir kind of book. And this won’t be that kind of book,” said Boehner, 70, a southwest Cincinnati native and West Chester Twp. resident. “This is going to be a book people might want to actually read, no matter where they’re coming from politically, or where they’re coming from in life.”