Former Middletown Paperboard will be demolished

The contract will be paid out of the $3 million the city received in a grant from the Butler County Commissioners in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that were earmarked for the Paperboard project, city officials said.

Tom Mignery, senior hydrogeologist for Burgess & Niple and Ohio EPA certified professional, said during the first phase of the project the structure will be demolished and some of the concrete may be removed. He said the building could be demolished this fall or winter and the VAP No Further Action Letter presented to the EPA in 18 to 24 months.

That means the property may be approved for redevelopment five years after the fire.

“Expect surprises,” he told council when asked about a timeline. “Let’s be honest.”

After the meeting, Mingery was asked what he envisions when he drives by the Paperboard property.

“I see redevelopment,” he told the Journal-News. “That’s not potential. That’s real.”

Burgess & Niple, one of the three companies to submit proposals to the city, was selected by staff due to its “successful track record” with projects involving assessments, remediation, redevelopment, and demolition from inception through successful completion, according to a staff report.

City staff also selected Burgess & Niple because of its familiarity with the Middletown area and its assistance to city staff with the Butler County ARPA allocation application, according to city documents.

Years ago, Burgess & Niple performed the demolition and remediation of Middletown Regional Hospital, according to its application.

Council member Tal Moon asked Mingery what was next in the redevelopment of the site.

“That’s what we will find out,” said Mingery, who added the property should be used for commercial/industrial development, not residential. “We will investigate the heck out of the site.”

Vice Mayor Monica Nenni wanted to clarify a concern expressed by Middletown residents living near the property. She said if the preferred use of the property is industrial, that doesn’t mean there will be a constant flow of semis.

A Hamilton native and Badin High School graduate, Mingery said he understands why the city and county want to redevelop the property.

“This site is important to me as well,” he told council members.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the former Paperboard was destroyed in a fire that was started when a homeless man living inside the building built a fire to stay warm. He left to get more wood for the fire, but upon his return, the fire had spread to his bedding, he later told police. The man fled the scene because he had several arrest warrants.

The next day, police arrested Joshua Lamb, then 38, on charges of arson, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, for starting the fire. He was sentenced to five years of community control after pleading guilty to arson. The aggravated arson charge was dismissed.

Mingery said since asbestos products were mixed while firefighters were battling the blaze, that added to the cost of the project and “it didn’t make it easier.”

MORE INFO

The following is Volunteer Action Program Manager Demolition/remediation estimates:

VAP Phase I: $6,000

Updated Asbestos Study: $34,000

Ground Penetrating Radar Study, If Needed: $4,500

VAP Phase II, Soil/Groundwater Assessment: $175,000

Contractor Remedial Demolition Plans and Specifications: $165,000

VAP No Further Action Letter: $58,000

Total: $442,5000

SOURCE: City of Middletown