Former Hamilton fire chief Lyle Moore, a ‘role model and mentor,’ dies at 76

Moore was born on June 5, 1946, in Hamilton and graduated from Garfield High School in 1964. He joined the United States Marine Corps out of high school, serving in the infantry in Vietnam with the 1st Battalion/9th Marine Division. He honorably left the Marine Corps in 1967, and joined the Hamilton Fire Department in 1973, and stayed with the department until 2001, when he retired as fire chief.

Hal Shepherd was the city manager while Moore served as fire chief, and said he was “a wonderful person.”

“He was dedicated to the Hamilton Fire Department and the city of Hamilton,” he said. “He was a leader and a true professional in handling his duties. The city and the department improved under his leadership.”

Mercer said Moore had earned the rank of fire chief, and he built his tenure “upon the strong traditions of the Hamilton Fire Department, and his friendship among the officers and members made him successful.”

He also said it was under his tenure when the department made “many changes to modernize our practices and facilities.”

Personally, Mercer recalls Moore being “a great storyteller,” and having “a sharp sense of humor” as she shared his experiences growing up in Hamilton and serving in the Marine Corps.

“I had the opportunity to see him as a role model and mentor, a dedicated family man, and an avid outdoorsman,” Mercer said.

In retirement, Moore joined the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 15, where he served on the honor guard and as treasurer. He was also a member of the Butler County Sportsman Club.

Moore married his wife, Joann (nee McKibben), in 1967 and they were married for 55 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joann Moore; two children, David (Nicole) Moore and Wendi (Mike) Roush; four grandchildren, Alec (fiance Hannah Neal) Roush, Dalton Roush, Anna Moore, and Sophia Moore; one sister Pamela Moore; one brother Kenny (Peggy) Moore, his brother-in-law Roger McKibben, sister-in-law Alta Chasteen, brother-in-law Kenny Chasteen and many nieces and nephews.

Moore was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Moore and Karen (the late Henry) Jones.

A visitation is set for 10 a.m. to noon today at the Webster Funeral Home, 3080 Homeward Way in Fairfield.

The Hamilton Fire Department will conduct the Last Alarm ceremony for Lyle at 12:00 PM, followed by the funeral ceremony by Pastor Tim Kufeldt. Military honors will follow the funeral ceremony.