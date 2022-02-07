Hamburger icon
Former Beckett Paper Mill in Hamilton catches fire, damage is minimal

By , Staff Writer
Property expected to be converted to apartments

A weekend fire at the former Beckett Paper Mill took firefighters four hours to extinguish and clean up, and the Hamilton fire chief said it doesn’t appear suspicious.

“We don’t have anything that says exactly what it was, but ... we expect it’s going to be people who were not supposed to be in there,” said Chief Mark Mercer.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and while there was some damage, there wasn’t a lot to the structure, the chief said.

“There was some damage, and it’s nothing that’s going to cause any problems with redevelopment or reuse of the building,” he said.

There were several floor joists and a beam burned, but Mercer said, “it’s not anything that’s going to impact the renovation.”

Owners of the property plan to convert the former paper mill into residential apartments.

The Hamilton Fire Department received mutual aid from five area departments: Liberty, Ross, Fairfield, and St. Clair townships, and the city of Fairfield.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

