Flying Circus Airshow returns to Butler County airport this weekend

One of the highly anticipated area events of the year, Flying Circus Airshow, is set to take place for the 62nd time at the Butler County Regional Airport this weekend, and it will feature more than 200 model aircraft of all kinds, from helicopters to jets and more.

“If you can imagine it, you’ll see it flying. Usually, people say they have no idea there would be so many planes, that they’re that big, or that they flew that fast…It literally runs the gamut of aviation,” said Mark Feist, a member of the airshow committee for the Flying Circus and an airshow announcer.

The Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club will present the airshow 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cost of admission is $10 per car.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Spectators will see everything from sport planes that are often flown on the weekends to radio-controlled jets and very complicated scale airplanes, including a radio-controlled space shuttle that will be launched as a finale to the show.

Veterans will be honored with a “Salute to Veterans” followed by the launch of a rocket-powered, radio-controlled space shuttle.

Spectators will see fun and interesting things like Iron Man flying around, a flying stop sign, a flying lawn mower, Snoopy on his doghouse and more. Three-dimensional flying and the Ring of Fire are a few of the new features this year. The multi-rotor drones will be another highlight.

“Another new thing we are going to do this year for the first time is a ‘candy drop.’ We will have one of our planes fly by and drop a bunch of candy, and we’re going to let the kids run out and get the candy from the candy airplane,” Feist said.

Also, for kids, there will be a trailer with flight simulators, so they can go in and try to fly model airplanes. Additionally, children will have an opportunity to learn how to build a Balsa Wood airplane.

The Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club is a group of model airplane enthusiasts, who put on a radio control model air show every summer called The Flying Circus. The first show was held in 1961. The show will demonstrate a variety of radio-controlled aircraft in ways that not only challenge the pilots but provide entertainment for spectators.

The show has become a family friendly tradition. Aircrafts will be flown throughout the day, beginning at 11:45 a.m. with the “National Anthem” and “Parade Fly.”

There will be planes with glow engines, gasoline powered planes, electric powered planes of all different shapes and sizes. Miniature jet turbines power the jets.

The war birds represent military aircraft from all eras of military aviation and pilots will use them to re-create famous aerial battles such as a WW I aerial “dog flight”, the Doolittle Raid and the end of WW II. This year, several B-2 Stealth bombers have been added.

As a show within the show, four giant-scale, Boeing Stearman model aircraft will join together to duplicate the famous Red Baron Stearman Squadron.

There will be about 250 airplanes, helicopters and jets that are part of the show. Flights will be continuously scheduled throughout the event each day. The show schedule will be duplicated on Saturday and Sunday and is available on the Flying Circus website.

Proceeds from the event pay for the cost of the airshow and go back into the community, supporting select charities. The primary charity the event supports is the Spina Bifida Coalition of Cincinnati. Kids with Spina Bifida are invited to the event each year and they have an opportunity to fly some of the planes. The event typically draws about 5,000 people over the course of the weekend.

The event will promote the model airplane hobby. Information will also be available from The Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club as well as from other area model aviation clubs. The Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club currently has about 200 members.

More info

The Butler County Regional Airport is located at 2820 Bobmeyer Road in Hamilton. Visit RCFlyingCircus.com for more information.