Flights to and from Dayton, Cincinnati airports being canceled; weather mostly to blame

As of 3 p.m., FlightAware was showing more than 2,500 cancellations within, into or out of the U.S., and more than 2,600 delays. The James M. Cox International Airport had 10 cancellations, and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was showing 25 cancellations today.

Globally there were more than 4,000 flight cancellations, forcing air travelers to find alternative travel means or making plans to stay where they are.