Five-building development coming to Liberty Twp. off Ohio 747

“Anytime you go from a ‘R’ to a ‘B’, I’m excited,‘’ said Trustee Steve Schramm.

Located on the south side of Princeton Road, east of Ohio 747, the project is being developed by Princeton Liberty LLC. There will be 49,500 square feet of space spread over five buildings.

The three, one-story, buildings planned for the site range in size from 4,500 to 9,000 square feet each. One two-story building would be 20,000 square feet; the other, 9,000 square feet, according to plans presented during a recent public hearing.

All five of the buildings can be used for restaurants (with a drive through), office, medical office, retail or financial (with drive through) uses.

Access to the site will be from a private road – Edward Peter’s Way – from Princeton Road. There will be one internal access point from the west via an existing shared private drive for the adjoining Walgreens.

The property was originally planned as the Liberty Bell Center in 2005, but that plan never moved forward.

The property is bisected from the east to west by a 110-foot Texas Gas transmission line easement.

Sidewalks are planned along Princeton Road and the west side of the private road and there will be internal sidewalks connecting the buildings.

“I didn’t hear concerns from adjacent residents,‘’ said Trustee Todd Minniear. “It looks like a good plan.”

No specific businesses have been announced yet for the site.