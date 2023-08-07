Fitton Center to ‘Paint the Town Red’ with season launch party

The Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton unveil its upcoming season of events, educational courses and shows with its annual season launch party in mid-August, and it’s themed “Paint the Town Red.”

“It’s a great way for the community to come together at the Fitton Center and share everything we have to offer in a casual, fun, friendly and open-house style. We invite everybody to come,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director.

The event is 5-9 p.m. Aug. 18 and is free and open to the public. Guests may arrive anytime during the event hours and stay for as much time as they like.

“We have seen thousands and thousands of people come to these events over the years. Our first one was in 2015. Obviously, we had a break during the pandemic, but we see anywhere between 800 and 1,500 people come out to these events for Season Launch. It’s a fantastic way to bring everybody together to share in the Fitton Center. We are deeply entrenched in the community, and we want to keep that going,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Every gallery, studio and classroom as well as performance, rehearsal and event spaces will be open for guests to enjoy and explore. Groups such as the Golden Tappers and members of Performing Arts Inc. will perform.

The event will offer guests a chance to walk through the building, meet the staff, meet instructors and performers, meet Fitton Center members, and to find out more about what’s going on at the Fitton Center throughout the season.

As part of the evening, there will be artists working and creating, and if guests would like to ask about a certain class or activity, staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and provide additional information.

The evening’s highlights will include an open house, along with live music by The Other Band. Additional features will include class demonstrations, art exhibition openings and a presentation of the 2023-2024 season of performances, exhibitions and events. There will be food from Two Women in a Kitchen and a full cash bar. The box office will also be open for those who would like to purchase tickets to upcoming events.

In conjunction with the season launch event, there will be a gallery opening celebration for the “Human Nature” and “Class Act” exhibitions, The exhibitions will remain on view through Sept. 22. The Community Gallery on the first floor will also feature works from artists at the Boys & Girls Club and Booker T. Washington Community Center, among others.

“We’ll also have an interactive art exhibition that’s being led by Moya Jones. She’s a local artist and a former board chair of the Fitton Center, and an incredible supporter of the Fitton Center, and she’s been working with our Director of Exhibitions Cathy Mayhugh. There will be a fully interactive art exhibition going out on our Monument Avenue Pergola, where you’ll be able to paint or tie fabric. We’ll be making an interactive, all-red fabric installation,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

There will be demonstrations in the art studios, including mosaics with Lori Kay Farr. The ceramic and print-making studios will be open, too.

“We always try to find a theme, and something that’s a little bit fun. This is, in fact, our 30th anniversary, though it’s a little low-key for our 30th, we still want to have a bit of fun, and that idea of Painting the Town Red seemed to fit. Obviously, the primary color of the Fitton Center logo is red, so we see that thematically throughout our posters and brochures,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “Painting the Town Red is also that classic phrase of going out and having a good time.”

With four signature series — “Celebrating Self,” “Fitton Showstoppers!” “Fitton Family Fridays” and “Jazz & Cabaret” — the Fitton Center’s 2023-2024 performance season is packed.

Performances begin in September and continue through May 2024. One standout performance in September will be “Saved by the 90s” on Sept. 30. And guests will celebrate the holiday season with shows such as “Gingerbread Jamboree” on Dec. 1 and “A Motown & More Christmas” on Dec. 9.

Among other season highlights, “Pirate School” will return Nov. 3, the Cincinnati Pops: Poptet will be in the theater on Feb. 17, 2024 and patrons won’t want to miss “An Evening with Marty Brennaman” on March 23, 2024.

How to go

What: Fitton Center Season Launch Party “Paint the Town Red”

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Free. Food will be available from Two Women in a Kitchen, along with a full cash bar. A 20 percent membership discount will be available throughout the month of August.

More: fittoncenter.org or call (513) 863-8873. Event sponsors: James K. and Susan A. Fitton