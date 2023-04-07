BreakingNews
Fish fry finder: Final day to get meal for current season

Today is the final day of fish fry events for the current Lenten season. Here is where to get a meal:

  • Middletown: Holy Family Parish/Knights of Columbus, 5 to 8 p.m. today, April 7, at Eagle’s Lodge, 1300 First Ave.
  • West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
  • Middletown: American Legion Post 218, 5 to 7 p.m. today, April 7, at 116 S. Main St.
  • Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30 to 8 p.m. today, April 7 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road.

