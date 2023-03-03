‘First Friday Concert Series’ in Middletown begins today

“We wanted to give them something fun and wonderful to enjoy when they come down,” he said. “Downtown Middletown is growing, and it’s an exciting place. There are a lot of new things happening. So, come down, check it out, and be a part of it.”

Historically, music events have had a strong draw, attracting residents and visitors to downtown.

Many area businesses will be open during the “First Friday” events, which include food, arts and music.

“We have always done ‘First Friday’ events, but we decided to change it up a little bit this year and do something different. There hasn’t been live music downtown for a while, so that’s why we wanted to offer a concert series. We always want to provide good quality, events for the public to bring people downtown,” said Kenzie Bruns, promotions committee chair at Downtown Middletown, Inc.

Officials also hope to draw newcomers to town to shop and eat. In addition to enjoying the free concerts, guests can stop by the local retailers and other establishments downtown. Attendees can take advantage of DORA by visiting the area’s restaurants and bars to get a DORA wristband and a DORA cup.

How to go

What: “First Friday Concert Series” to kick-off with 4 Low

When: 6 p.m. today

Where: Governor’s Square Park, Central Ave. and S. Broad St., downtown Middletown

Cost: Free

More: Visit www.downtownmiddletown.org