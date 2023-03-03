‘First Friday Concert Series’ in Middletown begins today

To add to “First Friday” events, Downtown Middletown, Inc. will kick-off the “First Friday Concert Series” today with country-rock band 4 Low.
“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be good, quality entertainment, and it’s going to be diverse. This is the inaugural year of doing this, but we know we are going to feature some entertainment that everyone will enjoy,” said Jeff Payne, executive director of Downtown Middletown, Inc.
Tonight’s concert will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at Governor’s Square.
The outdoor concerts will be held on the first Friday of each month from now through October.
Payne said the city is in the final stages of completing the improvements to Central Avenue and people will have greater access getting to and through downtown Middletown.
“We wanted to give them something fun and wonderful to enjoy when they come down,” he said. “Downtown Middletown is growing, and it’s an exciting place. There are a lot of new things happening. So, come down, check it out, and be a part of it.”
Historically, music events have had a strong draw, attracting residents and visitors to downtown.
Many area businesses will be open during the “First Friday” events, which include food, arts and music.
“We have always done ‘First Friday’ events, but we decided to change it up a little bit this year and do something different. There hasn’t been live music downtown for a while, so that’s why we wanted to offer a concert series. We always want to provide good quality, events for the public to bring people downtown,” said Kenzie Bruns, promotions committee chair at Downtown Middletown, Inc.
Officials also hope to draw newcomers to town to shop and eat. In addition to enjoying the free concerts, guests can stop by the local retailers and other establishments downtown. Attendees can take advantage of DORA by visiting the area’s restaurants and bars to get a DORA wristband and a DORA cup.
How to go
What: “First Friday Concert Series” to kick-off with 4 Low
When: 6 p.m. today
Where: Governor’s Square Park, Central Ave. and S. Broad St., downtown Middletown
Cost: Free
More: Visit www.downtownmiddletown.org
