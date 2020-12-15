First Butler County coronavirus vaccines administered today at West Chester Hospital

West Chester Hospital began administering the novel coronavirus vaccine this morning to its medical staff as the first round of the Pfizer vaccines delivered in the county.
Other county hospitals will be receiving the vaccine this and next week, including Mercy Health-Fairfield and Atrium Medical Center on Tuesday.
Credit: Provided
According to Premier Health, which runs Atrium Medical Center in Middletown:
“We expect to begin vaccinating our health care workforce on or about Dec. 22, when it has been reported that Ohio will receive slightly more than 200,000 Moderna vaccines. At this time, the vaccination will be voluntary for Premier Health employees. However, we encourage staff to take the vaccine as a preventive measure when it is available to them.
“As we receive additional public health guidance in the coming weeks, we will ensure our patients are aware of how they can get vaccinated. We are grateful to our health care workers for staying the course to deliver quality care to our patients despite the pandemic.
The Christ Hospital, which has a campus in Liberty Twp., could receive the vaccine as early as next week, but that is not yet confirmed, according to a hospital spokesperson. For its initial push, the hospital will administer all vaccines at its main campus in Mt. Auburn in Hamilton County.