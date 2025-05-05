Firebirds Wood Fired Grill opens Butler County location

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill opens today at 7685 Blake St. in Liberty Twp., marking the restaurant’s third location in the Cincinnati and Dayton area.
The two existing locations are in Mason and Miami Twp.
Firebirds is a steakhouse chain that has nearly 70 locations across the country, with six in Ohio.
Credit: Provided
Credit: Provided
The restaurant takes pride in its “scratch kitchen,” according to a media release. Hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood are cooked over an open flame visible from the restaurant’s dining room.
Liberty’s location offers staples from its lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menus and features the Firebar, a centerpiece which offers “bar bite” features and a full liquor bar.
Firebirds also partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a childhood cancer charity. In addition to raising funds pre-opening and hosting other events, the restaurant will donate $1.25 for every Alex’s Lemonade purchased in every Firebirds location.
Credit: Provided
Credit: Provided
To date, the restaurant has raised nearly $5 million for the foundation, according to the media release.
Firebirds is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
