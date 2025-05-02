Fire protection company moving to Fairfield, owners building facility on Union Centre Boulevard

“When Ryan purchased us, we exploded,‘’ said Mike Rossi, president. “We’re busting at the seams. The building can’t come soon enough.”

The Indiana-based company is a national, commercial fire protection firm specializing in fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and other fire protection products. It acquired Cincinnati-Dayton Fire Protection three years ago.

“We are excited to deepen our roots in Ohio and continue building on the reputation for quality and service that Cincinnati-Dayton Fire Protection has already established,‘’ said Dan Ryan, chief executive officer of Ryan Fireprotection.

“This new facility reflects our commitment to investing in our people, supporting our customers, and strengthening our communities.”

The move from two buildings in Hamilton County to the Fairfield site will house the company’s 53 current employees, Rossi said. Engineers, fabricators, project managers, technicians and office support staff would move to the new site once it’s completed.

Under plans submitted to the city, at least 15 additional fulltime jobs would be created within three years. Expected annual payroll would increase from today’s $4 million to more than $5.15 million once the additional employees come on board.

Construction is expected to begin by June 1 and should take 10 months to complete, Rossi said. The company has completed about 80 percent of its development plans and drawings.

The total project cost is estimated at $9 million, which includes the cost of land, and construction. New machinery and equipment will add another $275,000 to the price tag.

A national operational transition and rebranding campaign to Ryan Fireprotection is underway now and will continue throughout 2025, said Kate Sackers, the company’s spokeswoman.

“Thank you for picking Fairfield. We want to be the best business-friendly city in the state,‘’ said Mayor Mitch Rhodus.

“I think you’re going to be really pleased you picked here.”

City council approved a Community Reinvestment Area agreement that gives the company a 6-year, 65 percent property tax abatement on the assessed value of the new building.

It also includes an agreement that provides both the Fairfield City Schools and Butler Tech annual payments during the abatement period.