Fire at Skyline Chili in Trenton quickly extinguished

Multiple fire crews responded to Skyline Chili in Trenton on Monday morning.
Trenton firefighters along with Madison Twp., St. Clair Twp., Monroe, Fairfield Twp. and Liberty Twp. fire units responded to 917 W. State St. shortly before 7:30 a.m.
First arriving units reports seeing light smoke, and the source of the fire was from a fryer. The fire was extinguished quickly, officials said in a Facebook post.
In Other News
1
Duke Energy commercial solar farm will be on 260 acres in Trenton
2
Hundreds of educators gathered in Butler County to tackle one big...
3
Hamilton Planning Commission has concerns with proposed Speedway
4
Annual Hamil-Turkey continues to grow in feeding people
5
Middletown streets set for major repaving project; work starts next...
About the Author