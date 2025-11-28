Financial transparency: Fairfield Schools experiment with info videos

“I chose the video approach because one of my goals, and a major expectation of our board of education, is to increase transparency around school finance,” said Phillips.

“School finance can be confusing and overwhelming, so the bi-weekly Dollars & $ense series allows us to break down a broad topic into bite-sized pieces. The 2 to 3-minute format fits into people’s busy lives and using video lets us meet the community where they are - on social media, where most people get their information today,” said the top financial officer for the 9,000-student school system.

“Another benefit is that the videos can be easily archived on our website so anyone can access them at any time.”

Public school funding by the state has recently been a top topic in other Butler County school districts – and across Ohio – as state legislators have recently altered the funding formulas to 613 public school systems, leaving a substantial number of local school leaders criticizing the changes.

Fairfield school officials have previously discussed the future need to seek more local tax revenue, possibly through a proposed tax levy.

Fairfield Schools is not alone in facing financial issues in Ohio, nor is it alone in speaking out.

In a joint letter issued on Friday, the 12 Butler County superintendents, which include the 10 public school districts, Butler Tech and Butler County Educational Services, said: “Instead of fixing the broken system, some leaders want to cut school funding further — blaming schools instead of addressing the real problem.

“The real problem is that the state has changed how schools and local services are funded,” according to the letter. “Over time, the state has taken on less of the cost, pushing more of the burden onto homeowners and farmers. Now, several new bills in Columbus could take millions of dollars from Butler County schools with no plan to replace it,” school officials stated in the letter.

Billy Smith, superintendent of Fairfield Schools, which enrolls students from both the city of Fairfield and the adjacent Fairfield Twp., described the video series, which is available for viewing on the district’s website, as appreciated.

“Jay’s Dollars & $ense video series is an outstanding and much-needed addition to our district’s efforts to educate and inform the community about school funding,” said Smith.

“His explanations help break down a very complex topic, making it easier for everyone to understand how funding truly impacts our schools. The district has been working hard to increase transparency and community understanding around these issues and Jay’s approach aligns perfectly with that goal.”

“If there has ever been a time to educate the public about the importance of school funding, it is now, and I appreciate Jay’s commitment to doing exactly that.”

Phillips said: “The response so far has been very positive from staff, parents, and community members. People have thanked us for making the information easier to understand, and several have even suggested future topics, which has been a great sign that the series is sparking meaningful conversations.”

Journal-News Reporter Michael D. Pitman contributed to this story.