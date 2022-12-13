Final Liberty Way interchange closing tonight

Tonight there will be a full eastbound Ohio 129 closure from the Cincinnati Dayton Road to the Liberty Interchange for overnight work from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The ramp from Cincinnati Dayton Road to Ohio 129 East will close at 9 p.m. when all eastbound Ohio 129 traffic will be routed off the highway using the Cincinnati Dayton Road exit ramp.

Weather permitting, the contractor will switch traffic into the project’s final configuration and permanently close the eastbound Ohio129 to Liberty Way exit ramp.