Final Liberty Way interchange closing tonight

Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens said tonight should the final ramp closing at the massive Liberty Way interchange construction project this year and only a few odds and ends are left on the $32 million reconfiguration.

Tonight there will be a full eastbound Ohio 129 closure from the Cincinnati Dayton Road to the Liberty Interchange for overnight work from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The ramp from Cincinnati Dayton Road to Ohio 129 East will close at 9 p.m. when all eastbound Ohio 129 traffic will be routed off the highway using the Cincinnati Dayton Road exit ramp.

Weather permitting, the contractor will switch traffic into the project’s final configuration and permanently close the eastbound Ohio129 to Liberty Way exit ramp.

“If the weather hold out and everything goes right this is it for the year,” Wilkens told the Journal-News adding the final leg of the project will be resurfacing next spring.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their nighttime routes accordingly and check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

