Fewer than 1,000 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio for first time in nearly 7 months

Southwest had 47 COVID patients in its ICUs Wednesday, accounting for one in people, according to OHA. Sixty days ago the region reported one in three ICU patients had coronavirus.

Wednesday was the third day in a row southwest Ohio had fewer than 50 ICU patients with COVID. The region recorded a 72% decrease in the last 60 days, according to OHA. Ohio reported an 85% drop and west central Ohio saw a 91% decline in the past 60 days.

In the past day the state added 111 COVID hospitalizations and six ICU admissions, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio is averaging 126 hospitalizations a day and 13 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

Ohio added 1,171 cases on Wednesday, bringing its 21-day average to 1,627 coronavirus cases a day. Wednesday marked the fifth straight day the state reported fewer than 1,500 daily cases and 11th day in a row Ohio’s recorded fewer than 2,000 cases in a day.

Nearly 62% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 71.86% of adults and 65.72% of people ages 5 and older, according to the state health department. More than 57% of residents have completed the vaccination, including 66.68% of adults and 60.77% of those 5 and older.

As of Wednesday, approximately 7.23 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 6.68 million people have finished it. Nearly 3.39 million people in the state have received a booster or additional dose, according to ODH.