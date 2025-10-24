Fenwick senior calls go-ahead TD, game-sealing interception ‘amazing’

“It was just two incredible plays,” Fenwick Coach Fred Cranford said of the sequence. ”You expect great players to make great plays in those moments. He clearly showed up at that time."

He paused, looked around his office, then added: “He’s putting an exclamation point on his career here.”

That exclamation point nearly was a question mark.

With Fenwick facing a first-and-goal from the 5, Kauffman took the handoff, then a defender knocked the ball loose. Instead of a turnover, the ball hit the turf, bounced into Kauffman’s arms and he raced around the right end for the score.

“It was kind of a miracle how it worked out,” Kauffman said. “Just amazing.”

McNicholas, down two points, needed a field goal and was near midfield when a pass was tipped and fell into Kauffman’s out stretched arms.

Like he did after his rushing touchdown plays before, Kauffman didn’t celebrate his interception. Instead, he looked into the stands at the fans, what he called “the community you have.”

The win, the first over McNicholas in seven seasons, pushed the Falcons to 5-4 overall, 2-2 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division. The Falcons were 3-7 last season, the first under Cranford.

“It was a huge win,” said Kauffman, who added the seniors talked before the game about “leaving our legacy” at Fenwick.

Cranford, a 1992 Fenwick graduate, coached the Falcons from 1998 to 2012, including seven years (2006-2012) as head coach when he led them to a 37-34 record.