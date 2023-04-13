Fentanyl laced with xylazine labeled as ‘emerging threat’

Its growing role in overdose deaths is what prompted the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy to designate the drug as an emerging threat.

“I would say that this is a pretty quick response,” Synan said of Wednesday’s announcement. “And xylazine, we’ve seen it here for several years in Cincinnati area so I’m sure it was on the federal government’s radar.”

Aaron Laine has been in recovery for over six years and now works at DeCoach Recovery Center.

“What’s happening now is dramatically worse than it’s ever been,” Laine said.

Laine said they’re seeing people become dually addicted to fentanyl and xylazine — a combination becoming increasingly common nationwide.

“People who are buying fentanyl and know that they’re buying fentanyl, but it has xylazine in it now,” he said.

As of now, there’s no treatment path for the dual addiction. Laine said the treatment center is seeing an uptick in the drug cocktail.

“Just this past week alone, two different people,” he said.

Laine says hospitals aren’t equipped for continuation of care, but treatment centers aren’t equipped with the proper medical care.

“There’s a lot of places that won’t take (people) just because of the liability behind it. That’s a frightening thing to think about,” Laine said. “That somebody who actually wants help in our community can’t get it because of this drug that no one knows how to treat it or isn’t willing to.”

As the White House continues to monitor the emerging threat, the Office of National Drug Control Policy is requesting $11 million to develop a strategy to tackle the drug’s spread.

This article is from WCPO-9, a content partner of Cox First Media.