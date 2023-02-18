FEMA food and shelter money, distributed by Butler Co. United Way, reduced as pandemic support has gone

In 2020, Butler County received $417,686 toward emergency food and shelter — a base award of $166,766 reward and an additional $250,920 award through the CARES Act. In 2021, that total rose to $537,247 — a base award of $128,276 and an additional $408,971 award through the American Rescue Plan. Current round of funding, from fiscal year 2022, includes only the base award of $148,171 — a 72.4% decrease in funding.

The EFSP program is in its 40th year of operation. In the time since, it has directed nearly $6.158 billion to over 14,000 local providers like Butler County United Way.

“We help to basically facilitate federal funds that come from that program and trickle down to the local level,” Whitton said. “It’s funds that are strictly for non-profit organizations that provide basic needs, so food pantries, lodging, rent and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, things of that nature.”

Whitton said local nonprofits and government agencies interested in applying for this year’s funds must do so by Feb. 27 in order to be considered.