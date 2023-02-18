FEMA food and shelter money, distributed by Butler Co. United Way, reduced as pandemic support has gone

Butler County United Way has about $148,000 in federal funds to divide amongst chosen local nonprofits and government applicants that aid in providing basic needs to Butler County residents.
This year’s iteration of FEMA’s Emergency Food & Shelter Program is at a markedly different funding level, according to Butler County United Way Community Impact Manager Kim Whitton.
Each year, FEMA has a set amount of money for the program that it then directs toward its partners at local levels. Locally, that partner is the Butler County United Way, which then accepts applications from nearby non-profits or governments and disburses those funds accordingly.
Over the pandemic, the EFSP was supplemented heavily by federal initiatives like the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, which ballooned the amount of money that local organizations like Butler County United Way were tasked with disbursing in 2020 and 2021.
“The past couple years, [FEMA] provided extra COVID funds so [funding] was much, much higher than this,” Whitton said. “This has actually gone way down because those COVID funds have depleted.”
In 2020, Butler County received $417,686 toward emergency food and shelter — a base award of $166,766 reward and an additional $250,920 award through the CARES Act. In 2021, that total rose to $537,247 — a base award of $128,276 and an additional $408,971 award through the American Rescue Plan. Current round of funding, from fiscal year 2022, includes only the base award of $148,171 — a 72.4% decrease in funding.
The EFSP program is in its 40th year of operation. In the time since, it has directed nearly $6.158 billion to over 14,000 local providers like Butler County United Way.
“We help to basically facilitate federal funds that come from that program and trickle down to the local level,” Whitton said. “It’s funds that are strictly for non-profit organizations that provide basic needs, so food pantries, lodging, rent and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, things of that nature.”
Whitton said local nonprofits and government agencies interested in applying for this year’s funds must do so by Feb. 27 in order to be considered.
