Feed the Hungry revives thanks to food truck purchase: Community Day event for those in need is this Friday

The center has purchased a newly renovated food truck so the Feed the Hungry Project will now be able to again feed the public. This truck will allow the program to go to places it could not reach before because it was only in one location. This food truck will allow the center the mobility needed to serve those who could not come to the center.

The center will host Community Day for the Camp Dream Summer Camp Program for youth and have a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new food truck at noon Friday at 834 Yankee Road. At the event will be hot meals, clothing and other items for those in need, medical screening and information, free cell phones and more.