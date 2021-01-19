Feds: Militia leader charged in D.C. riot wanted to ‘storm’ Ohio capital

“I don’t know if Stewie has even gotten out his call to arms but it’s a little friggin late. This is one we are doing on our own. We will link up with the north carolina (sic) crew,” the affidavit quotes Caldwell as saying.

It says “Stewie” is a reference to Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers.

It says on Jan. 5 a room was rented at that hotel under the name “Jessica Wagkins.”

According to the affidavit, on Jan. 6, Caldwell posted a video to Facebook from inside the Capitol with a message saying: “Us storming the castle. Please share. Sharon was right with me! I am such an instigator! She was ready for it man! Didn’t even mind the tear gas.”

Then two minutes later: “Proud boys scuffled with cops and drove them inside to hide. Breached the doors. One guy made it all the way to the house floor, another to Pelosi’s office A good time.”

Less than a minute later: “We need to do this at the local level. Lets (sic) storm the capitol in Ohio. Tell me when!”

The affidavit says Watkins returned to Ohio after the incursion, then on Jan. 14 went to stay with Caldwell, who she called “Commander Tom.”

“The Oath Keepers are a large but loosely organized collection of militia who believe that the federal government has been coopted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights,” the affidavit says. “Though the Oath Keepers will accept anyone as members, what differentiates them from other anti-government groups is their explicit focus on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first responder personnel.”