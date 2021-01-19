Feds: Militia leader charged in D.C. riot wanted to ‘storm’ Ohio capital

A Virginia man is facing conspiracy charges for allegedly working with two Dayton-area residents to storm the U.S. Capitol with members of a militia group in Jan. 6. Charging documents say he also called for storming the Ohio’s Statehouse building.
Thomas Edward Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Virginia, faces federal charges of conspiracy, entering restricted building or grounds, obstruction of an official proceeding, and violent entry or disorderly conduct, according to a federal affidavit.
The affidavit says Caldwell has a “leadership role” in the Oath Keepers. It says a group of eight to 10 Oath Keepers in paramilitary gear were shown on video forcing their way to the front of a crowd gathered around a door to the U.S. Capitol.
Other members of the group were allegedly Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl, both of Champaign County. Charging documents against Watkins say she is a commanding officer of the Regular Sate Ohio Militia, a dues-paying subset of the Oath Keepers.
The federal affidavit quotes from Caldwell’s Facebook account saying he organized travel to Washington D.C., including helping get rooms at a D.C.-area hotel in a “good location” that “would allow us to hunt at night if we wanted to.”
“I don’t know if Stewie has even gotten out his call to arms but it’s a little friggin late. This is one we are doing on our own. We will link up with the north carolina (sic) crew,” the affidavit quotes Caldwell as saying.
It says “Stewie” is a reference to Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers.
It says on Jan. 5 a room was rented at that hotel under the name “Jessica Wagkins.”
According to the affidavit, on Jan. 6, Caldwell posted a video to Facebook from inside the Capitol with a message saying: “Us storming the castle. Please share. Sharon was right with me! I am such an instigator! She was ready for it man! Didn’t even mind the tear gas.”
Then two minutes later: “Proud boys scuffled with cops and drove them inside to hide. Breached the doors. One guy made it all the way to the house floor, another to Pelosi’s office A good time.”
Less than a minute later: “We need to do this at the local level. Lets (sic) storm the capitol in Ohio. Tell me when!”
The affidavit says Watkins returned to Ohio after the incursion, then on Jan. 14 went to stay with Caldwell, who she called “Commander Tom.”
“The Oath Keepers are a large but loosely organized collection of militia who believe that the federal government has been coopted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights,” the affidavit says. “Though the Oath Keepers will accept anyone as members, what differentiates them from other anti-government groups is their explicit focus on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first responder personnel.”