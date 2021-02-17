February has already been Greater Cincinnati’s 6th-snowiest month since 1948: Here’s the Top 20

This month has already been the sixth-snowiest in Greater Cincinnati since 1948.
Through Tuesday, 19.9 inches of snow has fallen in February, according to National Weather Service recordings at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. That is tied with February 1993 for sixth on the list since 1948, the first year complete data are available.
Snowiest months since 1948
|Rank
|Month
|Snowfall
(in inches)
|1
|January 1978
|31.5
|2
|January 1977
|30.3
|3
|January 1996
|27
|4
|February 2010
|26.1
|5
|January 2014
|20.4
|6
|February 2021
|19.9
|6
|February 1993
|19.9
|8
|February 2015
|18.6
|9
|February 1998
|18.5
|10
|January 1979
|17.5
|11
|February 2003
|17.4
|12
|December 2010
|16.6
|13
|January 1995
|16.4
|14
|January 1964
|15.3
|15
|January 2019
|14.6
|16
|January 2009
|14
|17
|February 1961
|13.3
|18
|February 1971
|13.3
|18
|January 1994
|13.3
|20
|March 1968
|13
Daily snowfall
The area has already recorded at least some snowfall on 11 of the past 18 days:
|Day
|Snowfall
(in inches)
|Saturday, Jan 30
|1.6
|Sunday, Jan 31
|0.5
|Monday, Feb 1
|2.2
|Tuesday, Feb 2
|0
|Wednesday, Feb 3
|0
|Thursday, Feb 4
|0
|Friday, Feb 5
|0
|Saturday, Feb 6
|0
|Sunday, Feb 7
|0.1
|Monday, Feb 8
|5.7
|Tuesday, Feb 9
|4.1
|Wednesday, Feb 10
|3.1
|Thursday, Feb 11
|0.2
|Friday, Feb 12
|0.2
|Saturday, Feb 13
|0
|Sunday, Feb 14
|0
|Monday, Feb 15
|3.7
|Tuesday, Feb 16
|0.6