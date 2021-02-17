X

February has already been Greater Cincinnati’s 6th-snowiest month since 1948: Here’s the Top 20

By Staff Report

This month has already been the sixth-snowiest in Greater Cincinnati since 1948.

Through Tuesday, 19.9 inches of snow has fallen in February, according to National Weather Service recordings at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. That is tied with February 1993 for sixth on the list since 1948, the first year complete data are available.

Snowiest months since 1948

RankMonthSnowfall
(in inches)
1January 197831.5
2January 197730.3
3January 199627
4February 201026.1
5January 201420.4
6February 202119.9
6February 199319.9
8February 201518.6
9February 199818.5
10January 197917.5
11February 200317.4
12December 201016.6
13January 199516.4
14January 196415.3
15January 201914.6
16January 200914
17February 196113.3
18February 197113.3
18January 199413.3
20March 196813

Daily snowfall

The area has already recorded at least some snowfall on 11 of the past 18 days:

DaySnowfall
(in inches)
Saturday, Jan 301.6
Sunday, Jan 310.5
Monday, Feb 12.2
Tuesday, Feb 20
Wednesday, Feb 30
Thursday, Feb 40
Friday, Feb 50
Saturday, Feb 60
Sunday, Feb 70.1
Monday, Feb 85.7
Tuesday, Feb 94.1
Wednesday, Feb 103.1
Thursday, Feb 110.2
Friday, Feb 120.2
Saturday, Feb 130
Sunday, Feb 140
Monday, Feb 153.7
Tuesday, Feb 160.6

