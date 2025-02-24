Family Game Night ‘Puzzlepalooza’ is a Fairfield event with pizza and prizes

The Fairfield Community Arts Center and the City of Fairfield Parks & Recreation have paired up to offer a dinner with a puzzle challenge for Family Game Night.

“We are excited to present Puzzlepalooza. It’s part of our Family Game Night series. We just had a Trivia night a few weeks ago, it sold out, and the families had a great time,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department.

Happening 6-8 p.m. March 28, the cost includes pizza, salad and ice cream.

Each family gets a 500-piece puzzle. The winning table will receive a small prize, and each table gets to keep their puzzle. Prizes are usually candy or small trinkets.

“We want to make sure families can come out, and enjoy time together as a family,” said Sheldrick. “These game nights were created for families of all sizes and ages. It really is a multigenerational event.”

This is the second year for the Family Game Nights, and there are a lot of returning families that participate. Family Game Nights have included trivia and bingo.

“They have such a good time, that they come back for the next event,” Sheldrick said. “It’s an affordable, fun event that the entire family can participate in.”

The cost is $10 for Fairfield residents and $12 for non-residents (per person.) Registration is necessary.

“I look for games that we can make work for a wide age group so that whole families can participate. We often have kids, parents, and grandparents, who all come together to play,” said April Osborne, programming and events coordinator at Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department.

How to go

What: Family Game Night – Puzzlepalooza

When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., March 28

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield

Cost: Fairfield residents are $10, non-residents are $12

More info: Register at www.fairfield-city.org. All ages invited.

