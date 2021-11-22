Fall report: Talawanda athletes had ‘successful’ season

“Kiefer ran at state and the runner who beat him, set a state record,” Cole said. “Both are seniors. We’re going to miss them.”

Cross Country Coach Paul Stiver was named SWOC Coach of the Year for both teams, as well.

Talawanda had another district qualifier in boys’ team golfer Ty Huber.

Talawanda teams finished with three second-place finishes in SWOC play as volleyball put together a solid season to finish in runner-up position. Volleyball has a bright future as next year will see the rise of a freshman class which finished this fall with an undefeated eighth-grade volleyball season. They were also without any losses a year ago in seventh grade, also, winning back-to-back SWOC titles.

The two Talawanda soccer teams accomplished a memorable effort by both winning first-round postseason tournament games. The boys’ team was another of the Brave teams to finish in second place in the SWOC, while the girls’ team captured fourth place.

The boys’ golf team also brought home second-place honors.

Girls’ tennis finished third in the league while girls’ golf was fourth and football was fifth.

Field hockey finished with one victory, pulling that off over Walnut Hills while playing on Miami University’s Field Hockey Turf field.

Cole also reported on the academic accomplishment of the school’s fall athletes as 47 percent of them earned a grade point average of 4.0 or higher. He said 71 percent of them earned Academic All-League recognition with grade point averages of 3.5 or higher and 89 percent finished with grades of 3.0 or higher.