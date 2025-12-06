Fairfield, West Chester Twp. receive Ohio Auditor of State Award with Distinction

It is the sixth time since 2017 that Fairfield has qualified for the prestigious award.

“That puts you all in a very select group,’’ Braden said. “This award represents the hard work of all your township employees – the financial staff … and everybody else that work hard each day to attain accounting excellence.”

Less that four percent of the 4,200 entities audited by the state are eligible for the award, Braden said.

The recognition was for both Fairfield and West Chester Twp.’s 2024 financial audit.

Criteria for the award include:

Financial reports filed with the Auditor’s State Office by the statutory due date, without extension

Audit reports with no findings for recovery, material findings, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings, or questioned costs

A management letter that includes no violations of public records rules or ethics, no bank reconciliation issues, and no questioned costs

“To receive this award 11 of the past 13 years has got to put us in the top one percent easily in the whole state of Ohio,’’ said Bruce Jones, fiscal officer.

“That’s because here in West Chester we set a higher standard and we’re very proud we set the standard and we fulfill it.”

Jones went on to recognize the department heads and staff for their work. He singled out finance director Ken Keim for his work.

“He’s got the heart. He’s got the courage. He’s got the brains,” Jones said. “He is our wizard.”

Fairfield’s finance director also gave accolades to those in the city’s finance department whose work qualified the city for the award.

“We’re very proud of it,’’ said Diana Davenport, Fairfield’s finance director, who has worked in the city’s finance department 37 years.

“We work very hard to have that clean audit and be accountable to the residents.”