Fairfield water, sewer rates could increase in January

The average monthly residential utility bill that includes 5,000 gallons of water, sewer, and trash/recycling would increase from $62.96 in 2026 to $70.54 by 2030. That rate factors in predicted inflation over the five-year period, Davenport said.

The minimum monthly residential utility bill that includes water (up to 3,000 gallons) sewer, and trash/recycling would gradually increase from today’s $53.39 to $59.12 by 2030.

“The recommended water and sewer rate increases will assure long-term financial stability for the public utilities department and provide revenue for critical infrastructure maintenance, while at the same time keeping rates stable and extremely competitive relative to other municipal utility operators in southwest Ohio,’’ wrote Jason Hunfeld, public utilities director, in a memo to city council.

In the annual Piqua water study, Fairfield’s combined water and sewer cost for a three-month period for 22,500 gallons of water, rank 17th lowest out of 70 southwest Ohio jurisdictions.

“We don’t think we’ll move,” Hunold said of the new rates. “If anything (we’ll go) up (on the list).”

The proposed rate increase factors in money to pay for maintenance of water and sewer lines along with equipment, increasing costs of chemicals to treat water/wastewater, and improvements to both plants and equipment.

“We don’t anticipate taking on any debt over the next five years,’’ Hunold said.

Davenport said she doesn’t foresee the city’s public utility department taking on any debt until 2034 at the earliest.

City council will hhave its second reading on the proposed rate structure Sept. 22, with a final vote expected Oct. 13.