Fairfield, union return to negotiations after fact-finder’s report rejected

FAIRFIELD — The city and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union will go back to contract negotiations.
City Council unanimously accepted a fact-finder’s recommendations to maintain current contract language and sided with the city’s efforts to transition to Butler Health Plan starting on Jan. 1, 2021, and wage increases of 1, 1 1/2 and 2 percent over the three-year contract that would be retroactive to April 1. Non-union employees have had wages frozen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Just a few hours before the city accepted the report on Monday, 56 of the 89 voting members of AFSCME Local 3646 rejected the fact-finder’s recommendations.
There were several issues in question, including compensatory time, grievance procedures and arbitration, and the fact-finder recommended all but one maintain the current contract language. The fact-finder, Strongville attorney Dennis E. Minni, sided with the city on switching from a city-funded healthcare system to joining the Butler Health Plan’s health and dental consortium, which has 14 members that include local city and school governments and the Lane Public Library.
Minni said he understands the economic impact on the city’s budget and assumed risk by switching to Butler Health.
The city has offered “sweeteners,” according to the report, such as a high-deductible health plan reduction and an annual $1,800 health savings account contribution for the high-deductible family plan.
Minni wrote he typically favors supporting “money over bonuses” or other one-time “tweaks” to a benefit plan or wage classification, “but when economic conditions become clouded and steady growth becomes slowed by external factors or adverse developments ... (the) bolder approach is worthwhile when faced with intractable positions.”
The city and union met seven times before heading to mediation on June 9. Minni issued his report and recommendations on Sept. 23.
AFSCME Local 3646 represents a variety of full-time city employees, including in the Public Works and water division of the Public Utilities departments, and jobs like dispatch, animal control, zoning clerk, and building inspector.
Since there is another impasse, the city and union will go back to negotiating.