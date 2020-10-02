Fairfield, union return to negotiations after fact-finder’s report rejected

The city has offered “sweeteners,” according to the report, such as a high-deductible health plan reduction and an annual $1,800 health savings account contribution for the high-deductible family plan.

Minni wrote he typically favors supporting “money over bonuses” or other one-time “tweaks” to a benefit plan or wage classification, “but when economic conditions become clouded and steady growth becomes slowed by external factors or adverse developments ... (the) bolder approach is worthwhile when faced with intractable positions.”

The city and union met seven times before heading to mediation on June 9. Minni issued his report and recommendations on Sept. 23.

AFSCME Local 3646 represents a variety of full-time city employees, including in the Public Works and water division of the Public Utilities departments, and jobs like dispatch, animal control, zoning clerk, and building inspector.

Since there is another impasse, the city and union will go back to negotiating.