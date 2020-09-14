Fairfield Twp. veterans memorial: Group fundraising for new area of Heroes Park

“We identified the best design features of the memorials we visited,” Valerius said.

Included in the memorial’s design is a central monument and a U.S. flag dedicated to residents of Fairfield Twp. who received the Purple Heart, either wounded or killed in action. Valerius said they hope the installation of the flagpole and a groundbreaking ceremony can happen before Oct. 1.

Each of the five military service branches will be recognized by images on a laser-etched granite monument, and the branch’s flag will fly above it.

Explore More outdoor dining helping some Hamilton restaurants through pandemic

The backsides of the monuments will recognize POW/MIAs, Gold Star families, other veterans from Fairfield Twp. and financial donors. Granite benches tracing the history of wars and conflicts will line the memorial’s perimeter.

Donations can be made to the Fairfield Township Veterans Memorial Fund at the Fairfield Community Foundation. The foundation can be reached at 513-829-6355.

For additional information, email Valeriusat fvalerius@aol.com.