Fairfield Twp. enacts 1-year moratorium on medical marijuana businesses

Fairfield Twp. Trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer said the board “needs to take time to make the right decision for the township on this issue. There are many aspects to consider.”

Three more medical marijuana dispensaries could be added to the district that includes Butler, Preble and Darke counties. There are currently two license holders within the district, Bloom Medicinals and Cannascend Alternative LLC (formerly Strawberry Fields), both of which are in Butler County.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy approved expanding the number of medical marijuana licenses to 130, an increase of 73. Those hoping to obtain one of the licenses have a two-week application window starting on Nov. 4. Applicants must pay the fee and submit associated documents by Nov. 18.

Other communities around Ohio have done similar moratoriums, and Lebanon City Council, in neighboring Warren County, is considering a 180-day moratorium to also study its zoning policies concerning medical marijuana.

Unrelated to the Ohio pharmacy board’s spring action, a pair of Ohio Democratic lawmakers introduced in August legislation to legalize recreational marijuana. The bill, which addresses decriminalization, a marijuana excise tax, commerce and licensing, and medical marijuana, has been referred to the House Finance Committee.

