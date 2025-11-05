Fairfield to host Military Women’s Memorial Program on Veterans Day

“So many of our women veterans and their families don’t even know the Military Women’s Memorial exists. It’s a hidden gem at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery. So, that’s why we have ambassadors in every state, to help increase public knowledge about the Military Women’s Memorial, and to encourage women veterans or their families, if their mom or grandma served, to take their place in history,” Pearson said.

She said the Military Women’s Memorial “is the largest repository of military women’s stories in the world, and we preserve those stories, so that generations from now, people know what American women did to defend their freedom.”

“The program is going to center around the history of our memorial because it goes way back. The building itself goes back to the early 1930s,” Pearson said.

Additionally, 2021 was the 100-year anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“Because of where we are located, at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, we partnered with the Honor Guards of the Tomb to commemorate that year. I got really interested in that history. So, I put together a presentation with the help of the Honor Guards, from their photos about how America came to have an Unknown Soldier, which is one of the most beautiful stories that I have ever been privileged to tell,” said Pearson.

The program will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

“We are hosting this event to recognize and honor the contributions of women in the U.S. military, which is something that’s often underrepresented in Veterans Day programming,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation. “We wanted to put a program together that is meaningful, educational inclusive and celebratory.”

He said events like this connect the community to a broader, national conversation about service, equity and recognition.

“We’re hoping to give a deeper appreciation for the individuals and the stories of those who have contributed and helped shape our military in this country, and it’s a moment to pause and reflect on the importance of storytelling and remembrance on this Veterans Day,” Sheldrick said.

Women have served in the military since the country’s founding. From the story of Molly Pitcher, who served with the Continental Army during the Revolution, to the women serving today, America’s military women have long demonstrated courage, patriotism and leadership.

“It is a powerful and inspiring presentation. Judy Pearson is going to share stories that highlight the legacy, sacrifices and achievements of military women from the Revolutionary War to present day,” Sheldrick said. “She is also going to talk about the Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery and the incredible journey of the Unknown Soldier. This is a great, unique opportunity to hear firsthand perspective and reflect on part of our nation’s history that deserves more visibility.”