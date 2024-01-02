Fairfield to host inaugural Family Game Night of Bingo

The Family Game Night with Bingo will be 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19 and it includes dinner, which will consist of cheese pizza, salad, ice cream and a beverage. Prizes will be awarded throughout the event.

“Bingo is a game that is fun for kids as well as adults. Everybody can play it together and have a great time,” Sheldrick said.

“We are always looking for something new that we haven’t done before that brings families together. There are a lot of families in and around Fairfield, and they are always looking for things to do that entertain both the children and adults, and Bingo is a fantastic way to do that. They can come out, have fun, and enjoy the night out as a family,” Sheldrick said.

He said, “Grab the kids, head over to the Fairfield Community Arts Center, and have a great night out.”

During the event, guests will have dinner, and then play several games of bingo. Whether guests play at the beginner level, or play the game frequently, players will complete a bingo pattern in each round. There will be several rounds of bingo, including traditional bingo, corners, diagonals, and more.

“Bingo is something that all ages can get excited about and participate in together,” Sheldrick said. “This is an event that will entertain your entire family.”

More details

Register at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, call (513) 867-5348, or register online at https://bit.ly/fairfieldprograms. Indoor event. All ages welcome. Prizes will be awarded.