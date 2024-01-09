Fairfield to host ‘Galentine’s Day Lunch’ in February

Ladies are encouraged to gather their gal pals for a Galentine’s Day Lunch at Fairfield Community Arts Center from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 10. A light lunch will be served, and attendees will make a Valentine’s Day-themed craft to take home.

Cost for residents is $20 per person, and cost for non-residents are $25 per person. (The cost includes lunch and the craft.) Advance registration is required. A cash bar will be available. (The event is intended for participants ages 18 and older.)

“This is a fantastic way to get together with the fun and the spirit of February. It’s a wonderful opportunity to work on a craft and have lunch and a couple drinks with your loved ones and friends and just enjoy some time together,” said Sheldrick.

The indoor, Valentine’s-themed event is perfect for mothers and daughters to groups of friends. This is the second year for the event, and it was so popular last year that it sold out.

“Last year’s event sold out, and we are expecting another great crowd this year,” Sheldrick said. “We are excited to offer it again, and so far, it looks like it will be another great turnout. We encourage people to buy their tickets early.”

Fairfield residents and neighbors from the surrounding communities are welcome to attend. The Fairfield Community Arts Center is located at 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Guests can register for the event online, in person at the Fairfield Community Arts Center or call 513-867-5348.

“It’s such a fun event. All you have to do is sign up, and we take care of the rest,” said Sheldrick. “We provide the lunch, and the craft, so it’s a great chance to come out and have a stress-free, fun, creative lunch.”