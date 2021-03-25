Fairfield takes on $1 million in new debt for water main project

The Resor and Winton roads water main project will replace more than 5,700 feet of pipe. The project will include work on Resor Road from Augusta Boulevard to Sigmon Way and on Winton Road from Resor to Mack roads. The water main is scheduled to be replaced this spring.

Fairfield Public Utilities Director Adam Sackenheim said the 1950s-era cast iron piping is deteriorating, and the work will “ultimately providing more reliable water service to city utility customers.”

The water main project was identified as a priority due to the frequency of main breaks, which have caused service interruptions to nearby water customers, Sackenheim said. About 25 water main breaks have occurred in that area of the past decade, according to the city.

Eleven companies bid for the contract, and the bid from J.W. Brennan Excavating was “lowest and best.” The engineering estimate for the project was $1.19 million. Two bidders were over the engineer’s estimate, and two were under $1 million.

J.W. Brennan’s winning bid was $949,300, but the city allocated $997,000 to include contingency funds for potential overages.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of May, ahead of the planned re-paving of Resor Road later this summer.