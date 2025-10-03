Fairfield senior near the top of GMC soccer offensive stats

Early in the season — probably the last time he’ll play competitive soccer — Cunningham wasn’t scoring many goals or passing out assists.

“It was a little shaky,” said Cunningam, a midfielder for the Indians. “Then I decided to make the most of it and step it up. It’s kinda crazy how fast this season is going.”

Now he’s making the most of his senior season. Cunningam has scored nine goals, the second most in the Greater Miami Conference, and recorded seven assists, all the second most in the conference. His 25 points are tied for the most in the GMC.

The Indians are 6-6-1 overall and 4-2 in the GMC.

His coach, Manny Adjei, said when he was named the Indians coach before last season, he quickly realized Cunningham had incredible ball talent, but needed to be “a more consistent hard worker.“

That work is paying off this season, Adjei said.

“He always had the skills, but now the sky’s the limit,” the coach said.

Cunningham was asked the difference between scoring a goal and recording an assist. Both are “great feelings,” he said, “but it’s fun to watch as a teammate celebrates.”

Still, he’d rather score goals.

“It’s such a relief and excitement,” he said.

He started playing soccer when he was 3 years old. The sport “has always been with me and it’s my passion,” he said.

Besides soccer, Cunningham plays basketball for Fairfield. Due to his soccer conditioning, Cunningham said he never gets tired running the basketball court and soccer improves his vision on the court, he said.

“I can see things almost before they happen,” said Cunningham, who plans to enter a trade school after high school.

Switching from coaching club soccer to high school soccer was an adjustment for Adjei. He was too hard on the players last season, expecting the same dedication and skill level associated with club level players.

This season, he has gained the trust in his players and that has created “more lively” practices and better outcomes during the games, he said.