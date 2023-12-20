Fairfield Schools to place proposed tax hike on March election ballot

Officials had publicly discussed such a move starting last year, pointing to a growing operating budget deficit, phased out Covid-19 federal funding and higher costs brought on in part by recent years of inflation.

“If the levy passes in March it will allow the district to substantially maintain the current programs and services through June of 2029,” Billy Smith, superintendent of Fairfield Schools told the board prior to its vote.

The levy is part of the district’s fiscal responsibility to address a looming $11 million projected budget deficit, said Smith.

In February 2023, district officials presented $4.3 million in cost-cutting measures over a three-year period to the board.

If approved by voters in Fairfield and Fairfield Twp., the new school tax would raise the annual property tax for a $100,000 home by $242.

The Fairfield Board of Education vote followed a presentation by Superintendent Billy Smith and Treasurer Nancy Lane outlining proposed reductions to offset the financial challenges the district will face in the future.

The budget reduction proposal included millions of dollars in recommended budget cuts including reductions in teaching and non-teaching staffs, programs and service reductions starting at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.

“This is what the district intends to do if it (levy) fails,” said Smith. “We recognize the challenges that come with all of these reductions. But we are trying to protect teaching and learning … as much as possible.”

School Board President Brian Begley said “we’ve already made cuts … leading up to this.”

If the tax hike wins at the ballot, it would generate $15.9 million annually and would help keep the district financially solvent through June 30, 2029, said officials.

Local voters last approved a new school operating tax of 6.5 mills in 2011, which at the time was projected to help maintain the district’s financially for two to three years.

School officials, however, pointed out that 2011 levy’s revenue has now sustained Fairfield’s schools for 12 years.

They said an approved levy will be used to pay for day-to-day expenses — salaries, benefits, utilities, supplies/materials, transportation, and programming.