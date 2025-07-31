Fairfield Schools host Back To School Bash Saturday at Crossroads Middle School

Begun in 2019 as an outreach project, the party includes hotdogs grilled by principals, horses from the Butler County Mounted Patrol, big trucks from the Fairfield Public Works Department along with school buses and vehicles from the police and fire departments.

Kids can jump around in the bouncy house, get their faces painted, and get autographs from retired Cincinnati Bengals players.

Coupons for free haircuts will be distributed, families can sign up for Lane Public Library cards, and kids can meet school resource officers.

High school athletes and coaches will lead kids at a variety of sports stations set up in the stadium. There will be face painting and donuts from One Church along with a surprise frozen treat.

“The Back to School Bash has evolved into a giant service party for our entire community,’’ said Superintendent Billy Smith.

“We couldn’t do it without the incredible support of everyone involved and together, we’re going to make this upcoming school year the best one ever.”

To help students and families prepare for the upcoming school year, more than 1,800 backpacks filled with school supplies donated by community groups including the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Fairfield class, will be distributed – the highest number yet.

“There is no greater joy than seeing the happiness on a student’s face when they pick out their backpack,’’ said Gina Gentry Fletcher, school spokeswoman, who helped organize the event.

“They can’t wait to wear it, and even better is seeing the pride on their faces when they show off their new gear to principals, teachers, and friends.”

To help parents, translators will be on hand to assist with filling out school forms. Shared Harvest Foodbank donated 1,000 bags of groceries that will be given to families.

“This is the first time we’ll be able to share backpacks, school supplies, and send families off with a free bag of non-perishable food items, Gentry Fletcher said.

About 60 percent of the district’s 9,400 students qualify for free or reduced meals.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions on the new rapid notification system and the new StopFinder bus app that will take effect. Parents will no longer be able to get bus stop and related information on the district website.

Before and after school care is being provided by Right at School all elementary buildings for students in grades K-5.

New this year is an ongoing fund set up at the Fairfield Community Foundation whereby individuals, organizations or businesses can donate dollars to assist students.

Students in all grades – including preschool – with last names beginning with A-L begin classes Aug. 11 and stay home Aug. 12. Those whose last names begin with M-Z will stay home Aug. 11 and report to school Aug. 12.

Everyone goes to school daily, beginning Aug. 13.

Additional information can be found at www.fairfieldcityschools.com and at https://shorturl.at/VsDdG