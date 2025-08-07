Fairfield schools embrace new cell phone policy, continued after school programming

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 250 in May 2024, requiring every school district in Ohio to establish an official policy governing cell phone usage during school hours, aiming to minimize student use of cell phones in K-12 schools, according to the Office of the Governor’s website. For Fairfield, phones are prohibited and must remain in a locker or backpack at all times during the school day.

Kim Hauer, assistant superintendent, wrote in a statement to the Journal news that while this policy reflects existing practices for our younger students, it may represent an adjustment for some of the secondary students. “We appreciate the support of our families and community as we work together to abide by the law and foster an even more focused, distraction-free learning environment for all students,” Hauer wrote.

Continuing from last year is the Right at School program, a nationally recognized before-and after-school enrichment provider, operating at East, Central, Compass, North, South and West elementary schools in the 2025-2026 school year. Right At School will offer before and after school programming to kindergarten through 5th grade students beginning Aug. 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. “We are excited to continue our partnership this school year and look forward to enhancing the educational experiences of Fairfield City Schools students and families through this exciting opportunity,” according to a Facebook Post from Fairfield schools.

First Day Schedule

Fairfield schools have a staggered start day. On Monday, Aug. 11, students with the last name A-L start and on Tuesday, Aug. 12 students with last name M-Z start.

“We’re looking forward to our students bringing our buildings back to life—we’ve missed their energy, voices, and excitement. We are ready, and we can’t wait to make this the best school year ever for the Fairfield City Schools community," Hauer wrote.