Fairfield schools embrace new cell phone policy, continued after school programming

Fairfield City Schools have their first day of school on FILE/STAFF
News
By Taylor Stumbaugh – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Some Fairfield school students will see a change in the district’s cell phone policy when they start next week.

Like all other schools in the state, Fairfield City School district had to create a new cell phone policy to follow the new law passed last year.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 250 in May 2024, requiring every school district in Ohio to establish an official policy governing cell phone usage during school hours, aiming to minimize student use of cell phones in K-12 schools, according to the Office of the Governor’s website.

For Fairfield, phones are prohibited and must remain in a locker or backpack at all times during the school day.

ExploreClasses open for Fairfield: Changes coming to Middletown, Hamilton Schools

Kim Hauer, assistant superintendent, wrote in a statement to the Journal news that while this policy reflects existing practices for our younger students, it may represent an adjustment for some of the secondary students.

“We appreciate the support of our families and community as we work together to abide by the law and foster an even more focused, distraction-free learning environment for all students,” Hauer wrote.

ExploreFairfield to restore school busing after improved fiscal projections

Continuing from last year is the Right at School program, a nationally recognized before-and after-school enrichment provider, operating at East, Central, Compass, North, South and West elementary schools in the 2025-2026 school year.

Right At School will offer before and after school programming to kindergarten through 5th grade students beginning Aug. 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are excited to continue our partnership this school year and look forward to enhancing the educational experiences of Fairfield City Schools students and families through this exciting opportunity,” according to a Facebook Post from Fairfield schools.

First Day Schedule

Fairfield schools have a staggered start day.

On Monday, Aug. 11, students with the last name A-L start and on Tuesday, Aug. 12 students with last name M-Z start.

“We’re looking forward to our students bringing our buildings back to life—we’ve missed their energy, voices, and excitement. We are ready, and we can’t wait to make this the best school year ever for the Fairfield City Schools community," Hauer wrote.

To learn more about starting days, visit the district calendar at fairfieldcityschools.com.

ExploreChanges to come for some local schools in 2025-26 as leaders reflect on previous year
About the Author

I'm a senior journalism and media and communication major at Miami University. In the past, I've interned at The Oxford Free Press and I'm the campus and community editor at The Miami Student.