Fairfield school veteran gets surprise retirement party

Tables of donuts sported posters — “Donut Forget You Are Loved” — as well as balloons, flowers, cards and gifts surprised Sandor and left her emotional.

“I’m feeling very full of mixed emotions because on one hand, after doing something for so long, it is kind of exciting for the next adventure and chapter of your life, but on the other hand, this was my life since I was 20 years old,” she said.

Mischelle Price, latchkey program coordinator for Fairfield Schools, praised Sandor for her decades of helping children and their families.

“Cheryl has been with the program since the beginning and is a true example of dedication and loyalty,” said Price.

“Her time in Fairfield will leave a lasting impact. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on in our latchkey program’s history.”

Fairfield West Principal Missy Muller echoed Sandor, saying, “Cheryl engages in meaningful conversations, shares moments of laughter, and uplifts others with her upbeat demeanor.”

“She approaches every challenge with positivity and grace. Her retirement is met with sadness as we will greatly miss her warm smile, caring nature, and optimistic outlook,” said Muller.

Sandor said she got more than she ever gave by working at the school.

“I’ve enjoyed being a part of it. I feel like it made me grow as an adult,” Sandor said.

“And the longer I spent time here doing it, I just got pure joy and fulfillment out of that because when you’re in the elementary setting or any school setting, kids are a part of your life and so they become a part of you and you make a better person out of them and yourself each day you walk in.”

