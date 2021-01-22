Fairfield promotes finance director to assistant city manager

Fairfieldwill promote its finance director to assistant city manager.
Scott Timmer will replace former assistant city manager Dan Wendt, who was hired to be the city manager at Vandalia. Wendt’s last day with Fairfield was earlier this week.
Timmer was promoted to finance director in September 2018 and has been involved in the city’s day-to-day operations, including labor relations with Fairfield’s collective bargaining units. Timmer was initially hired by the city in August 2016 as a financial services manager.
The city has begun the process to hire a new city manager, a position that’s been vacant since Dec. 11 when former city manager Mark Wendling resigned. City officials indicated the next city manager would select an assistant city manager after it was announced Wendt was leaving for Vandalia.
The city didn’t release Timmer’s salary as assistant city manager.
Before joining the city, Timmer worked with the federal government as an accountant, including for the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency. He graduated from the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program in 2012 while working for the Department of Defense.
Locally, Timmer has participated in the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program Class in 2018.
Timmer earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Dayton and a Master of Business Administration, with a focus in Public Administration, from Ohio Dominican University.
Fairfield Rotary Club, and a Badin High School graduate.