Fairfield promotes finance director to assistant city manager

Before joining the city, Timmer worked with the federal government as an accountant, including for the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency. He graduated from the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program in 2012 while working for the Department of Defense.

Locally, Timmer has participated in the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program Class in 2018.

Timmer earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Dayton and a Master of Business Administration, with a focus in Public Administration, from Ohio Dominican University.

Fairfield is a board of trustee for the Greater Miami Valley YMCA, a member of the Fairfield Rotary Club, and a Badin High School graduate.