Fairfield police officers, sergeants to see pay increase

The new agreement includes the city’s 57 patrol officers and sergeants but excludes the chief and three majors.

The agreement followed a fact-finder recommendation increasing the pay scales for both the officers and sergeants.

“The new pay scale notably reduces the number of years required for FOP patrol officers to reach their top pay step from 20 years to 10 years,’’ said Laurie Murphy, assistant city manager.

“For sergeants, it modifies the scale to two steps, an entry level sergeant and max sergeant.”

Under the new agreement, the base wage increased an average of 3.6 percent plus a .9 percent lump sum payment, retroactive to April 1. The actual percent varies for each step in the scale.

On both April 1, 2026 and 2027, the base wage increases 2.5 percent and a two percent lump sum payment will be awarded. The lump sum awards will be calculated after the base wage increase is applied.

The new beginning wage for an officer with no experience with state certification, is $35.62 per hour, effective April 1. That wage increases to $36.51 April 1, 2026; and $37.42 on April 1, 2027.

The agreement, police officials said, should make it easier to recruit and retain officers. The department is looking for additional officers to fill empty spots.

“The changes will make us competitive and a more desirable department,” said Maj. Rebecca Ervin.

Union members will also transition to the same health insurance plan offered to all unclassified employees, mirroring the language of two other bargaining units.

“This was a significant goal for the city, as it ensures parity across bargaining units and is expected to lead to economies of scale and better purchasing power for the city’s health insurance platform,” Murphy said.

An advisory health insurance cooperative will be created so that participating bargaining units can provide input on health insurance, Murphy said.

The time to file a grievance – and for the city to respond – has been extended from two to five days each.