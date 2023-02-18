Fairfield police issue Endangered Missing Adult Alert for missing Hamilton County man

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Fairfield Police Department for a man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
Henry Cornist, 69, was last seen at around 4 p.m., when he walked away from his residence on Nohunta Court in Springfield Township, Hamilton County.
Cornist is Black, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown fedora, green jacket and blue jeans.
He suffers from dementia and “other health concerns,” according to the alert.
Anyone who sees Cornist is asked to call 911.
