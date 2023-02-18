X
Fairfield police issue Endangered Missing Adult Alert for missing Hamilton County man

News
By
56 minutes ago

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Fairfield Police Department for a man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Henry Cornist, 69, was last seen at around 4 p.m., when he walked away from his residence on Nohunta Court in Springfield Township, Hamilton County.

Cornist is Black, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown fedora, green jacket and blue jeans.

He suffers from dementia and “other health concerns,” according to the alert.

Anyone who sees Cornist is asked to call 911.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

