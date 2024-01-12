Fairfield performance to reflect life of Harriet Tubman

“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” will be performed at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Fairfield Community Arts Center. Tickets for the show are $25 for adults and $12 for students. There is an $8 discount on tickets for groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets, go to FairfieldOH.gov/Tickets, stop by the Fairfield Community Arts Center at 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, or call 513-867-5348.

“There are a lot of plays that have been written and performed about Harriet Tubman, but none share her entire life story like Leslie McCurdy’s ‘The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,’” Sheldrick said.

Throughout the production, audiences will learn about the faith and conviction that drove Tubman to follow her dreams, how the past connects with the present, and how her words can still inspire people today.

“Leslie dug in and did research and in ‘The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,’ she recreates some of the stories you’re familiar with, but you’ll also hear some rarely told stories, using words that are said to have been Harriet Tubman’s own words,” Sheldrick said.

McCurdy has captivated audiences across the world and is the recipient of the 2017 Vigor International Award and the 2014 and 2000 Mayor’s Award for “Artist of the Year” and “Outstanding Performing Artist” of Windsor, Ontario.

“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” was presented at the 2011 National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem North Carolina, 2012 DC Black Theatre Festival Living Legacy Series, Washington DC, Paul Robeson Art Is A Weapon Solo Play Festival, and at various festivals, performing arts centers, schools, and other venues.

Additionally, “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” was a finalist for a “Canadian Chalmers Award” for “Best New Play for Young Audiences.”

“Leslie has been performing this for several years now, and everywhere she has gone, it’s received great reviews,” Sheldrick said. “She has taken it around the world, captivating audiences and receiving awards for ‘Artist of the Year,’ and ‘Outstanding Performing Artist,’ it’s just really a great presentation of ‘The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,’ and it really speaks to audiences.”

From students to adults, many will celebrate Black History Month in 2024, which will kick off Feb. 1 and run through March 1.

“We are excited to present this early in the month. Like I said, this play has been taken all over the world, and tens of thousands of audience members have been thrilled with it,” Sheldrick said. “This isn’t just a play about Harriet Tubman, but it really is a wonderful performance that families of all ages can come and enjoy.”

Black History Month has been observed each February since 1976.