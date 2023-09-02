Fairfield OVI checkpoint to be conducted tonight

An OVI Checkpoint will be conducted tonight by the Butler County OVI Task Force in Fairfield as part of the holiday weekend.

The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. and go until 3 a.m. on northbound Ohio 4 around 4400 Dixie Hwy. at Symmes Road., according to a statement from the Butler County OVI Task Force in a release.

“The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are our continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities,” the task force said.

State law requires law enforcement to announce the times and locations of checkpoints ahead of time.