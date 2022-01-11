Fairfield names Timmer city manager

“Scott brings a strong financial background, a wealth of knowledge of the operations of the city, and a vision for the future of the city,” said Councilmember Leslie Besl, who spoke on behalf of the council. “Council is confident that Scott will provide excellent leadership of the city for many years in the future and offers its full support to him and the city staff.”

The search for a new city manager had been long and arduous.

After Mark Wendling resigned as city manager on Dec. 11, 2020, Fairfield Fire Chief Don Bennett was named acting city manager until a replacement was found. The initial thought was the search for a new city manager could be a four-to-six-month process.

However, the process had been “paused” twice, seen a divided council hire a search firm, and consider a list of 11 candidates and elect not to interview any in favor of allowing the new council this month to resume the search.

Timmer was hired at the first meeting of the new city council on Monday.

“We thank Acting City Manager Don Bennett and senior staff of the city for the fine work they have and will continue to provide on behalf of the city,” Besl said.

The hire was well-guarded among council, as the first public mention of the new City Council resuming the city manager search was Monday when it hired Timmer.

Fairfield law director John Clemmons said, “After the election, some members of council, or a member of council, approached him about (the job) it and asked him if he were interested.”

Then after conversations with Timmer directly through Clemmons’ office, City Council on Monday went into a mid-meeting executive session to discuss Timmer’s hiring. After they reemerged from the closed-door session, they hired Timmer.

There was no public discussion about resuming the search after the previous council “paused” for the second time in August, but Besl said, “When you have a specific candidate, you have to be careful because they have a job and you don’t want to do anything that’s going to put them in a bad position with their current employer. It’s one thing when you’re talking in generalities to do it in the public and when you’re getting into the specifics and talking about someone’s life you have to be careful.”

The search firm, Management Partners Inc., which the city paid $24,500 to conduct a regional executive search, submitted a list of 11 potential candidates to interview. The previous council elected to not interview them, and Besl said this new council “opted not to go in that direction.”

Besl said there was no formal interview process with Timmer, saying it’s “a little bit of a different situation because we all know him,” and felt he was the best candidate.

“You have to remember, we did work with a management firm. We did get information on many other candidates, and we decided Scott, hands down, has more over any of them,” she said.

Butler County Administrator Judi Boyko said she wishes Timmer “the absolute best.”

“I wish we had more time to establish our rhythm and create together an even more productive team with the staff,” she said. “I’m happy for him and his chance to actualize his ambition.”

Boyko said she’ll be reassessing needs, and then “diligently resume a search for an assistant county administrator. As always, we are mining for talent to contribute to the Board of Commissioners’ organization.”

Commissioner Don Dixon was the one who wanted the county to look at Timmer after years of off-and-on hunting for an assistant county administrator.

He said when the majority of the council decided to hire a search firm instead of interviewing Timmer first, Dixon thought it was a good idea to recruit the Hamilton Badin graduate.

But he’s not upset Timmer is returning to the city for a $30,000 a year pay raise.

“I never get upset with somebody who has the opportunity to improve their economic income,” said Dixon, adding that Timmer has a lot of friends in Fairfield and “it’s a win-win for everybody because he still stays in Butler County, and if they have a need that’s greater than ours and they can afford it then good for them.”

One of Timmer’s first objectives, when he starts next month, is to find a new assistant city manager, a position that’s been vacant since he left it in July.

“It’s a key role for the city, so it will be one we review once I’m on board and settled in,” Timmer said.