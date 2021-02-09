Fairfield mayor continues to highlight small businesses, restaurants in video series

“After the Mayor’s Tour was pretty much over, we realized there’s a lot of businesses in Fairfield in need and felt it would be nice to try to go out and profile these businesses,” Miller said. “And quite frankly, nobody else is doing it.”

The Mayor’s Tour 2.0 was launched shortly after the first tour ended, and eventually branded as the Fairfield Business Spotlight.

Small businesses account for most of the businesses across the country, and have been called by economists and development professionals as “the backbone of the economy.” According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses create nearly two-thirds of net new jobs and drive U.S. innovation and competitiveness. Small businesses account for nearly half of the country’s economic activity, according to the SBA.

The Fairfield Business Spotlight features many of the city’s small businesses with a storefront. Videos have been popular, ranging from several hundred views to a couple of thousand on the city’s Facebook page.

There are several hundred small businesses in the city, and Miller won’t be able to get to all of them in this, the final year of his second term as mayor. Miller said he intends to step away from political life after this term.

“There are a lot of businesses that we have not been to,” Miller said. “We’d love to get out there to showcase some of the newer ones and some of the existing ones just to let people know businesses are there.”

HOW TO WATCH

The several dozen Mayor’s Tour and Fairfield Business Spotlight videos are posted on the city’s Facebook page. To watch, visit Facebook.com/FairfieldOH/videos.