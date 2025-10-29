Fairfield invites veterans and active military to have breakfast on Veterans Day

Fairfield Creekside Middle School students and staff recognized and honored area veterans with a Veterans Day ceremony and breakfast Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 in Fairfield. The event included a flag ceremony and a 21-gun salute by Fairfield VFW Post 1069 and the playing of Taps. Veterans in attendance were treated to breakfast with a select group of students. Left to right: VFW Post 1069 honor guard members Ric Matre, Chris Gibson, Butch Frederick, Mike Riley and Johnnie Allen did a 21-gun salute during the ceremony. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Fairfield Creekside Middle School students and staff recognized and honored area veterans with a Veterans Day ceremony and breakfast Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 in Fairfield. The event included a flag ceremony and a 21-gun salute by Fairfield VFW Post 1069 and the playing of Taps. Veterans in attendance were treated to breakfast with a select group of students. Left to right: VFW Post 1069 honor guard members Ric Matre, Chris Gibson, Butch Frederick, Mike Riley and Johnnie Allen did a 21-gun salute during the ceremony. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
35 minutes ago
X

The City of Fairfield and the Fairfield Parks and the Recreation Department will host a Veterans Day Donuts & Coffee Breakfast on Veterans Day.

“It’s coffee and donuts. There’s no formal ceremony it is just an opportunity for veterans and active military to get together and connect with one another. It’s a chance to start Veterans Day with some conversation and shared recognition,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation Department.

The City of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department will host a Veterans Day Donuts & Coffee Breakfast from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Community Room at Fairfield Community Arts Center. The event is free and open to veterans and active military members.

“This is the second year we have offered this. Last year was the first year and the veterans who attended last year, appreciated having a space to gather informally, reconnect with people they hadn’t seen in a while and just to be honored in a simple, sincere way,” Sheldrick said.

Sheldrick said the heartfelt morning is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served or are currently serving our country.

“We believe it’s important to recognize and honor the service of veterans and active military members in the community. So, we put together this event. It’s a small, meaningful way to show our appreciation for what they’ve done,” said Sheldrick.

The breakfast is designed to be a relaxed and friendly gathering over complimentary donuts and coffee. The Fairfield Community Arts Center is located at 411 Wessel Drive. For more details, go to fairfield-city.org.

In Other News
1
Lakota schools compete: Donate food to Reach Out Lakota
2
UPDATE: Union Centre Boulevard to remain closed overnight following...
3
Liberty Twp. will spend about $46M next year
4
Fairfield community rallies to support Miracle League complex after...
5
Nearly 40K in Butler County will lose SNAP benefits on Nov. 1

About the Author

Ginny McCabe is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, media professional, speaker and teacher. She has covered news, lifestyles, and entertainment for the Journal-News for more than two decades. Ginny was named "Best Freelance Writer" in 2018, 2021, and 2022, and she is a Kiplinger Fellow, Class of 2019.