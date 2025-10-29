Fairfield invites veterans and active military to have breakfast on Veterans Day

The City of Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department will host a Veterans Day Donuts & Coffee Breakfast from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Community Room at Fairfield Community Arts Center. The event is free and open to veterans and active military members.

“This is the second year we have offered this. Last year was the first year and the veterans who attended last year, appreciated having a space to gather informally, reconnect with people they hadn’t seen in a while and just to be honored in a simple, sincere way,” Sheldrick said.

Sheldrick said the heartfelt morning is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served or are currently serving our country.

“We believe it’s important to recognize and honor the service of veterans and active military members in the community. So, we put together this event. It’s a small, meaningful way to show our appreciation for what they’ve done,” said Sheldrick.