How a purple monkey toy is inspiring locals

FAIRFIELD — The plush, purple monkey goes everywhere. If it doesn’t leave the house, it’s typically sitting upright on Angela Vanoss’ nightstand.

It sat in between the interlocked arms of Angela and her husband Brad last Saturday morning. Then, it embarked on a golf cart journey at Fairfield Greens South Trace with the rest of the Vanoss family and their friends later in the afternoon.

“It’s a physical representation that she is looking over us,” Angela said. “It gives us a reminder. It gives everyone else a reminder as well that she was our little girl.”

Reagan Vanoss would have turned 13 years old on Aug. 28. She was described as “lively, spunky and sassy” to many and had an immense love for show choir.

“She still makes herself known in a lot of ways,” Angela said with a gleaming smile.

“I want people to know her for her kindness and her love,” Brad added. “That’s what I want. I feel if they know that, those who didn’t get to know her as much will come to know her just a little bit better.”

The Purple Monkey Project hosted its third annual golf outing this past weekend to help keep alive and well the memory and legacy of Reagan and the overwhelming impact she had in such a short time.

Brad and Angela, Reagan’s parents, along with their family and friends, are still coping from that fateful day on May 11, 2021 — when Reagan died while riding an RTV with her father.

Brad and Reagan had completed dragging a diamond at the Fairfield Civitan Club’s ball fields when the vehicle flipped and landed on Reagan.

It hasn’t been easy for Reagan’s three older siblings and the rest of the Vanoss family.

Angela said she doesn’t know that it ever will be.

The Purple Monkey Project — which brings together those who knew Reagan and to support the organization’s cause through numerous yearly fundraising events in Reagan’s name — is a way for them to get there.

“It makes my heart happy to see things like this happening — just to see the love and support,” Angela said while adjusting the purple stuffed monkey from falling over by a wind gust at one of the golf course’s patio tables.

“Even if something would happen to Brad and I tomorrow,” she added, “I’m confident in saying that my kids will have a support system. The continued support from the community that’s behind us and the people we know makes that possible.

“I want people to see our family and to see that life after losing someone is possible. It’s not easy. It takes this whole community.

“I want them to know that we’re thankful for them and that we’re doing OK.”

A MONKEY

Angela was comforted by her own stuffed animal at a young age. She had her “Bear Bear.” Reagan had her purple monkey.

“We sent Bear Bear with Reagan,” Brad said.

The Vanoss family kept the monkey — for a purpose.

“It’s our physical representation that makes us feel like she’s celebrating birthdays or on vacation with us or having dinner as a whole family,” Angela said.

“I still smell her,” she added while putting the monkey up to her face.

Brad said, for him, Reagan’s scent isn’t quite there as much as he’d like. The family pets beg to differ.

“The dogs will tear up anything,” Brad said before pointing to the stuffed animal. “They won’t come near this. It’s almost like they know.”

The Vanoss family tries to take May 11 and make it into a positive day.

Though “it will never be a good or a great day,” Brad said.

Reagan’s visitation at Webster Funeral Home was overwhelming, according to her father. More than 2,500 showed up to support.

“I was told it was one of the biggest visitations they’ve ever had aside from celebrities,” he said.

Hearing those words, it was at that moment Brad and Angela realized Reagan’s impact and how much their family meant to the community.

“We felt like we needed to do something.” Brad said.

A CHARITY

That’s when Purple Monkey Project was created.

“The first year was ‘How am I ever going to survive?’” Angela said. “The second year is ‘I can survive.’ Now I can survive, so it’s what am I going to do with that thought process?

“As time goes on, we will never understand why she’s gone.” she added.

“It’s really nice to have the Purple Monkey Project because in that first year the only reason I got out of bed was because my kids needed me. Other than that, it’s just transformed. It’s been very therapeutic. We love these events because it does gather everyone, and it brings best friends together. It’s just really good for our family.”

The charity had an initial objective of establishing a $10,000 college scholarship for a Fairfield High School senior in the 2028 graduation class — Reagan’s graduating year.

Now, just two years in, the Purple Monkey Project has already passed out $15,000 in scholarships and awards and has reached close to $30,000 on in-school and extracurricular fees for students, according to Brad and Angela.

“This has just taken off,” Angela said. “To see this continued outpouring of support really takes our breath away. To know how much our community does love us and how much they loved her.”

The Purple Monkey Project hosts the annual golf outing, a Wiffle Ball tournament, a fun walk and a mic drop lip sync competition. There also was a bowling tournament at one point.

“Every event that we’ve set up is in some way shape or form a resemblance of what our family likes and what Reagan liked,” Brad said. “Really, it’s just bringing people together to share in Reagan’s name and her spirit to keep it alive for generations to come.

“And I’m not going to lie, these things provide such a therapeutic value to us.”

THE GOOD, BAD DAYS

Angela said she’s never wanted to argue with a teenager more than she does now.

“To give anything to be able to do that with Reagan,” she said holding back emotion. “What I wouldn’t give to have just one more argument.”

But it’s the random reminders Reagan leaves periodically that has the Vanoss family moving forward.

“I was walking around at work on the playground and there was a purple gemstone sitting right there on the ground,” Angela said. “She will sometimes leave me things that are shaped in a heart.”

Angela said it’s moments like “back to school” that tend to stand out in a somber way.

“Everyone is posting these pictures,” Angela said. “To see all these kids and to compare. The girls get upset, and they’re really vocal and talk to me when something is bothering them.

“Our son, he doesn’t talk as much,” Angela added. “He’s kind of struggling. He has some major life events coming — graduating college, and he’s engaged. He has all of these different things going on.

“But everyone is doing it, and we’re continually getting through it.”

Reagan made her presence known moments before golfers hit the links on Saturday. Clouds separated to let the first rays of sunshine through that day.

“We always talk about the weather,” Angela said. “It happens all the time. It happened during our fun run. I said, ‘Come on, Baby Girl. We need a little bit of magic. Just four hours of magic, please.’

“She comes through — all the time.”

Reagan and her purple monkey came through again on Saturday.

“That’s just what she does,” Angela said. “It tells us that we’re loved.”