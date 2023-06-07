Fairfield gets $3M to improve railroad crossings

According to the city, an average of 14,400-plus vehicles cross the tracks every day.

This federal grant program is designed to improve safety by making it easier to get around railroad tracks either with grade separations, closing at-grade crossings, and improving existing at-grade crossings where train tracks and roads intersect. The Railroad Crossing Elimination program is part of the Biden Administration’s Investing in America agenda designed to make a difference in communities while rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure. Last year, there were more than 2,000 highway-rail crossing collisions in the U.S., and more than 30,000 reports of blocked crossings were submitted to FRA’s public complaint portal.

“Every year, commuters, residents, and first responders lose valuable time waiting at blocked railroad crossings — and worse, those crossings are too often the site of collisions that could be prevented,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we’re improving rail crossings in communities across the country to save lives, time, and resources for American families.”

Fairfield Public Works Director Ben Mann said receiving this grant “is a big deal” for the city.

“This will allow us to do something at these crossings that have been a concern for decades,” he said. “Right now, most of these crossings on this (CSX Transportation) route are separated.”

Separated railroad crossings in Fairfield are along Ohio 4, Bypass Ohio 4, Port Union Road and Muhlhauser Road, and there’s a separated railroad crossing at Holden Boulevard at the Fairfield-Hamilton border.

Symmes Road and North Gilmore, along with Seward Road, are what’s considered at-grade crossings, meaning traffic must cross the railroad tracks to continue on a specific roadway.

This grant will only address the Symmes and North Gilmore roads railroad tracks as Seward Road crossing is too far from the crossings at North Gilmore and Symmes roads, Mann said.

While Symmes Road would see an overpass constructed ― a construction project years away ― Mann said that making North Gilmore a dual no-outlet road on either side of the tracks will require some re-routing of traffic onto Busway Lane and improvements within the city’s roadway network near Symmes and North Gilmore roads.

Mann said after about a year or two of the planning and preliminary engineering phase of the project is completed, the city will look at applying for construction funds.