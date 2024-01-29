Fairfield Footlighters to present its latest production, ‘You Can’t Take It With You’

The three-act comedy written by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart premiered on Broadway in 1936, and it won a Pulitzer Prize in 1937 for Drama. In 1938, it was adapted for the screen, and it won an Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director.

The show tells the story of a charming, wealthy man who becomes engaged to a girl from a good-natured, but eccentric family. Mayhem ensues as the story unfolds on stage. The production continues to be popular and is performed by high school actors and local theater company veterans, alike.

“‘You Can’t Take it With You’ places audiences inside of the 1930s home of the Sycamore family, who are...eccentric to say the least. A home full of people with hobbies that are outside of the box, the Sycamore family are what some people would deem mad; no one knows who will be walking through the door when the bell rings,” Lunsford said.

There will be four performances of the show on Fri., Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and on Sun., Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

Lunsford said the cast of this production boasts a robust wealth of talent. With talent comprised of a wide range of ages, the cast of this show brings a variety of backgrounds to the Butler County community theater scene. A portion of them are either new to the area, or to the Fairfield Footlighters, though they have all been working in the arts in different facets throughout their careers.

“These artists are intelligent, comedic, and high energy; All of which are great qualities to bring to a show like ‘You Can’t Take It With You,’ as you never know what is going to happen next inside of the Sycamore home,” he said.

Kevin Noll, who plays Mr. Kirby, the father in the show, said he’s looking forward to getting back on the stage, working with people he has worked with before, and getting to know the new people, and ultimately, putting on a really good show for audiences.

Alice, the daughter from the Sycamore family, falls in love with Tony, the son of the Kirby family, and everything that happens is instigated by the son to get the two families together without any kind of preparation, he said.

“For me, it’s one of those plays that speaks to how people interact with each other, especially when they come from different worlds. On the one side, you have the Kirby family, who have built a business on Wall Street, and everything is about money, and prestige. Then, on the other side you have a quirky, and out-there family with the Sycamore’s,” said Noll.

Noll said he is always looking for new and interesting plays to be involved in.

“It’s just a very funny play, the way that it’s done,” he said. “Comedies are one of my favorite things to do, especially with this one because there are so many different twists and turns. It really is a zany collection of characters.”

How to go

What: Fairfield Footlighters will present “You Can’t Take It With You”

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, and 2 p.m. Feb. 25

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Admission: The cost of tickets are $15 each (plus $1 service fee and a $1 transaction fee.) Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.fairfield-city.org/tickets, in person at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, or by calling (513) 867-5348. Tickets will also be available at the door if the show doesn’t sell out in advance.

More info: For tickets call (513) 867-5348 or visit www.fairfield-city.org/tickets and

www.fairfieldfootlighters.org.